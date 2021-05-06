Karen Wilson Thissen Sells 1,560 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58.

AMP opened at $261.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

