Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Rise in the company’s organic revenues and growth in Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics arm, buoy optimism. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms also look encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other segments have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Recently-completed buyouts also bode well. Expansion of both margins also augers well. Over the past year, Hologic has outperformed its sector. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

