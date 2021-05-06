Morgan Stanley Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $462.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $462.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $460.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $460.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.