Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,926.14. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

