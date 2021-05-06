Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

KOPN stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $681.92 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 25.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.