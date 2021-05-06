Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $283,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

