Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.02 ($64.73).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €50.88 ($59.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.63. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

