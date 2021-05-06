Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €450.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €522.22 ($614.38).

FRA RAA opened at €770.40 ($906.35) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €682.19 and its 200-day moving average is €723.78.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

