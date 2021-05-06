Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €6.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $416.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Leoni has a 1 year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

