Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,872,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

