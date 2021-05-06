Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $414,000 Investment in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of FTFT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.