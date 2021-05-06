KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

