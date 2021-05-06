Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 232 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 463.01 ($6.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.32 ($6.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.