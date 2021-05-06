Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 232 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 463.01 ($6.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.32 ($6.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.82.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
