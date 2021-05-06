HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

