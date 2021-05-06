Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LII opened at $344.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.57.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

