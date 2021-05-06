Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 383.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

