WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

