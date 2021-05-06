JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 185.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $5,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

