-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $621.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

