JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 200.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,700.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,212.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.34. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

