Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 621.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

