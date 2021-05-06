JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

