AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

AZRX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

