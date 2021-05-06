Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

