Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.