WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $113.90 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

