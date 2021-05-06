Swarthmore Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,203.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $284.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

