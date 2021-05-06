Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

