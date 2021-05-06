Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $330,000.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

