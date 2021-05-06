Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 831.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,011 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

