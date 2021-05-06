Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

