WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

