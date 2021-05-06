Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Jim Recer Acquires 587 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Jim Recer acquired 587 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $19,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veritex stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 81.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Veritex by 15.8% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 429,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

