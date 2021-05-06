Insider Buying: Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Purchases 1,001,326 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson acquired 1,001,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,017.24 ($9,298.03).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Sean Richardson acquired 1,150,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,950.00 ($10,678.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

