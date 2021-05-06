Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Castlight Health by 565.4% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 107,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

