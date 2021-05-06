Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLPT. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CLPT stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

