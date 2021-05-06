Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 87,459 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

PHYS stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

