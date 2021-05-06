The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Progressive by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $104.06.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

