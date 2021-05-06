Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

