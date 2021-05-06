Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys $23,161.60 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $23,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PEO stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
