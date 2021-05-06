Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys $23,161.60 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $23,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

