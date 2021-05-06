Insider Selling: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $21,564.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $479.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLTX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

