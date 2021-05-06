Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE SQM opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

