Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

