Morgan Stanley Increases PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target to $15.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

PQ Group stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

