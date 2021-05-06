Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.47 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

