Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

BEPC opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

