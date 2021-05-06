Truist Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $134.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Truist from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $123.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $124.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

