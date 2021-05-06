Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $335.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $294.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.