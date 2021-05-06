Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $174,680.38 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

