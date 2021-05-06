Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,588% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at $182.90 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $1,919,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 over the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,035,000 after buying an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.